Health Experts expecting slight surge of COVID-19 cases during winter season

YORK, Pa. — With the holiday season already in full force, many health experts are worried about another possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. John Goldman with UPMC says COVID-19 cases are on the rise. This in addition to the rise in flu & RSV cases.

“We’re in the middle of what people are calling a triple-demic, an increase in all three viruses, all basically at the same time," said Goldman.

Goldman says that for the last couple of months, they’ve been down to between 20 and 30 COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve now got 50 and the trend isn’t up quickly, it’s up slowly," said Goldman.

Goldman says especially when compared to last winter.

“We had a very rapid increase right around this time last year. We ended up with about 300 patients in the 7 hospital systems," said Goldman.

Goldman says that although cases will continue to increase, we won’t be seeing anything like what we saw in December 2021.

“My guess is, we’ll see 60, we’ll see 75, but my guess is we’re not going to see anything resembling the surge from last year," said Goldman.

Goldman says the concern among health care workers lies more on the rise of RSV & flu cases.