H2L Studio's Express Cycling Class

Test your endurance and burn some calories during H2L's cycling classes!

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 is here at H2L to try an express cycle class, where the teachers incorporate HIIT and hills work all in the dark! Get ready to work and push your pace on the stationary bike during this class.

“It really just depends on what our focus is whether it’s pushing for power, pushing our sprint, it can vary depending on which class,” said Hyacinth Boore, H2L Cycling Instructor.

H2L offers 45-minute and 30-minute cycling classes, designed to test endurance and motivate participants to hit their goals.

And the best part, riders are in complete control of their workout.

“I really appreciate how just even with the resistance knob you can control how hard you work, and I try to let them know that in the class every week, you are in control of that resistance,” Boore said.

She also says that it's important to go at your own pace and to listen to your body, especially if you are newer to the workout.

Add resistance or subtract, in or out of the saddle, instructors stress that it's your ride. Being able to take your own breaks or adjust the workout to fit your own needs makes it a great option for those who are just starting out.

“You can see the benefits in many aspects of your life,” said Sarah Sturgis, H2L Studios client.

Sturgis was inspired to jump into her fitness journey when she turned 50 years old.

"My first class, I mean I even took myself off the board because I was not... you know, it was just a struggle to make it through the class. Then probably two weeks ago I finally achieved my real goal which was to get to one mile in three minutes, so I love it,” Sturgis said.

Her favorite feature is how the bike keeps track of all the stats throughout the duration of the class. Those stats get displayed at the front of the room if you choose to do so. She believes it creates a community of healthy competition and camaraderie amongst the riders.

“You feel that accountability and then at the same time those lights go down the music gets a little bit louder and it’s you against yourself,” Sturgis said.