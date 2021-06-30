Gov. Wolf signs legislation that expands Pennsylvanians' access to medical marijuana

House Bill 1024 allows medical marijuana dispensaries to serve patients curbside and dispense up to three months' worth of marijuana to them at a time.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from August 2020.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed legislation he said "will provide important updates to Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Act to ensure better access for patients," according to a press release issued by his office.

House Bill 1024 acts on recommendations made by the Department of Health to revise the Medical Marijuana Act, which was signed into law in 2016, Wolf's office said.

Specifically, it protects patient safety standards and product quality of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program while empowering the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board to continue to consider new medical conditions for eligibility.

It will also retain certain flexibilities enacted under the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration that patients and dispensaries found convenient, Wolf said.

Specifically, the disaster regulations allowed dispensaries to serve patients curbside and dispense up to three months' worth of marijuana to them at a time, according to an Associated Press report.

Before the pandemic began, medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania could only serve one month's worth of the drug at a time.