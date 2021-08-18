The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania provide character building | Health Smart

Janet Donovan, president and CEO of Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, spoke with FOX43 on Aug. 18 about the organization.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It seems like we all knew someone who was a girl scout as a child, or were one ourselves.

"Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place," according to the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania's website.

Donovan spoke about some of the programs that Girl Scouts offer, why girl-led and girl-only programs are so beneficial to the development of young women, and how you can support the organization.

According to Donovan, the Girl Scout experience encompasses four areas: the outdoors, entrepreneurship, life skills, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics). All of this helps lead young women to becoming more self-confident, she says.