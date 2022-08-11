WHO warns people to get active or get sick | Health Smart

A recent report shows 500 million people will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other diseases if they don't increase their physical activity

YORK, Pa. — A healthy heart isn't always easy to achieve.

"Our bodies were designed to move," said Dr. Mallory McClure of WellSpan Health. "Movement is the key to long life."

In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently released a first-ever global status report on physical activity, showing that some 500 million people worldwide will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other diseases if they don't increase their physical activity.

Looking at data from 194 countries, the WHO estimates that treating new cases of those diseases will cost the global community $27 billion annually for a total of $300 billion by 2030.

It's a number that doesn't surprise Dr. McClure.

"We all need to make a commitment to set an exercise program," she said.

The report shows that more can be done to avoid heart disease, obesity, diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases. It found that there are "inequalities in levels of physical activity between women and men, girls and boys, old and young, and the socioeconomically advantaged and disadvantaged" on a global scale.

The target goal is a 15% increase in physical activity in the next eight years.

The report offered two dozen policy recommendations—including sports and physical education in schools and childcare, programs for the workplace and safer roads to encourage more cycling and walking.

Dr. McClure tells her patients to aim for 30 minutes of physical activity three times a week, but it doesn't have to start there. It's okay to start small and increase slowly.

"Just start doing 5 minutes," she said. "Go downstairs and come back up one time, then wait a day, do it twice, then wait a day, do it thrice... get into the habit and at some point you'll look forward to it because your brain is gonna start being full of endorphins."

If you do start and fall off the wagon, she says to allow yourself some grace and remember that the wagon isn't going anywhere.