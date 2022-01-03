UPMC Memorial offers procedure to treat acid reflux | Health Smart

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also called acid reflux, is the most common disease in the Western world.

YORK, Pa. — Lisa Evans of York suffered from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) for more than 20 years and took a combination of prescription medications and over-the-counter antacids.

"I had crushing pain, a burning sensation, I was unable to sleep," she said. "I had severe heartburn regardless of what I ate; it could be something as simple as a banana or Cheerios. I knew it was time to see a doctor about two years ago when I started having chest pains," she said.

When the reflux started getting so bad she couldn't bend to tie her shoe without experiencing symptoms, her primary care physician sent her to see Dr. Aaron Sachs at Leader Surgical Associates- UPMC.

"We call it GERD for short because that's easier to say," Dr. Sachs said. "It is extremely common; it's the most common disease in the Western world."

Dr. Sachs is the director of UPMC's Comprehensive Reflux Program and he says not all heartburn is created equal. Severe cases can be extremely harmful.

"It can lead to debilitating symptoms, complications, and even esophagus cancer," he said.

After testing, Evans and Dr. Sachs discussed her options and decided that the LINX® Reflux Management System would be the least invasive and most successful option to help her.

UPMC Memorial is the first hospital in the region to offer the procedure. Surgeons place a small, flexible band of magnetic beads around the bottom of the esophagus. Magnetic attraction between the beads helps the esophagus open when food goes down, and then close tightly so acid can't find it's way back up. Then, when patients swallow, LINX opens temporarily to allow food and liquid to pass into the stomach.

"This is something different that not a lot of people in the surrounding areas have," Dr. Sachs said. He performed the minimally-invasive procedure on Evans two months ago.

"She's doing great, she is eating things she hasn't been able to eat for years, and is completely off the anti-acid medicine she was on before," he said.

Evans says if you are suffering from acid reflux, call your doctor today.

"Since I've had the surgery, I've been able to eat just about anything, it's great," she said. "I wish I had known about this (the procedure) five years ago and not have had to go through what I went through."

A five-year study of the LINX system shows 85% of patients remained free from having to take daily GERD medication and bothersome regurgitation was eliminated in 99% of patients.