Geisinger continues phased reopening of clinics, services

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With safety at the forefront, Geisinger is continuing a phased reopening of doctors’ offices and specialty clinics throughout Pennsylvania. Over the next few weeks, Geisinger services that were consolidated or relocated due to the COVID-19 pandemic will return to their normal locations but with enhanced safety and health precautions in place.

Nearly all Geisinger Holy Spirit clinics have reopened or will reopen this week, with the exception of Urgent Care in Carlisle, Sleep Medicine, Pulmonary Rehab, and Cardiac Rehab.

The extra measures Geisinger is taking are designed to keep patients, staff, and communities healthy and safe as the pandemic continues. Geisinger has been reopening clinics since early May and will continue this process through July. Patients are being contacted by their care teams to discuss appointments and to share important safety information about their visits.

“We will continue to thoughtfully and carefully resume our operations over the coming weeks,” said Gerald Maloney, D.O., Geisinger’s chief medical officer of hospital services. “As we reopen, we’re going to do it right and keep safety as our top priority. Our clinics and hospitals are as safe now as they’ve ever been, and we want our neighbors to feel confident and comfortable returning to our facilities for their scheduled and routine care.”

As Geisinger gradually returns services, those coming into Geisinger facilities will encounter some changes to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19, including:

COVID-19 screenings for everyone who enters a clinic or hospital, including screening for respiratory infection and temperature checks with no-touch thermometers

Mandatory masking for everyone in a facility with masks provided to patients and visitors who do not have them

Enhanced physical (social) distancing measures through reconfigured reception areas with at least 6 feet of space between chairs

Visitation limitations remaining in place

Expanding cleaning measures to include deep cleanings several times a day

Expanding appointment times to include early morning and evening appointments to accommodate patients

In addition to in-person visits, Geisinger continues to offer patients and members ways to connect with their care teams for appointments through telemedicine. Geisinger also offers free prescription delivery and no-contact curbside prescription pick-up through at Geisinger Pharmacy locations.

For more information about getting back to care safely at Geisinger, visit geisinger.org/safe.