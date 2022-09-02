Health Department to distribute free potassium iodide pills to those near nuclear power plants

The tablets will be offered to anyone who lives or works within 10 miles of the power plants and will be available for pickup on Sept. 15.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health announced Friday that it will offer free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to certain members of the public on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The pills will be offered to Pennsylvanians who are within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of a future emergency.

The facilities are Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, Beaver Valley Power Station, Limerick Generating Station, and Susquehanna Steam Electric Station.

The tablets will be offered to anyone who lives or works within 10 miles of these power plants.

The pills will be available for pickup—no appointment necessary—at the following locations on Sept. 15:

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus St., Delta, Pa., 17314

East Drumore Township Municipal Building, 925 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, Pa., 17566

Chester Co. Department of Health: Kimberton Fire Company Banquet Hall, 2276 Kimberton Rd, Phoenixville, Pa., 19460 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Beaver Valley Power Station – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beaver Valley Mall – Center at the Mall, 570 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Monaca, Pa., 15061

Limerick Generating Station – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Keystone Steam Fire Company, 240 North Walnut St., Boyertown, Pa., 19512

Chester Co. Department of Health: Kimberton Fire Company Banquet Hall, 2276 Kimberton Rd, Phoenixville, Pa. 19460 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Montgomery Co. Department of Health, Pottstown Health Center, 364 King St. Pottstown, Pa., 19464 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station – times vary by location

Luzerne County Community College: Public Safety Center, 1333 South Prospect St. Nanticoke, Pa., 18634 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Butler Township Community Center (Gym), 411 West Butler Drive, Drums, Pa., 18222 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Berwick City Hall, 1800 N. Market St., Berwick, Pa., 18603 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pills can also be retrieved by calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH or by visiting a county and municipal health department or state health center.

Information sheets explaining how many KI tablets should be taken, when to take the tablets and how to store them are provided with the packages. Public health nurses can answer questions about the process over the phone as well.

"Emergency preparedness is a critical part of public health," Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. "Having potassium iodide tablets for residents who live or work within 10 miles of an active nuclear facility is an essential preparation in the case of a radiological emergency."

According to officials, KI can add an additional layer of protection when instructed to be used. It helps protect the thyroid gland from harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone as long as they're not allergic.

"It's important to remember potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor, and it is not a replacement for evacuation in the case of a radiological emergency at one of Pennsylvania's four active nuclear facilities," Dr. Johnson said.

The tablets are safe for pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding, as well as people taking thyroid medication and infants and children.

Those unsure about taking potassium iodide are encouraged to talk with their health care provider and only take if instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor.