Free flu shots available in Dauphin County on Saturday, Oct. 21

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Free flu shots will be available on Saturday, Oct, 21 in Dauphin County.
Penn State Health will be offering the shots at the Steelton Borough Municipal Building, located at 123 North Front Street. The vaccines will be given to anyone three years and older with no medical insurance or ID required.
Reservations are free and will reduce wait times.
The event is rain or shine. To register, click here. Instructions are as follows:
- Register for a 1/2 hour time 'slot' for when you plan to come to the event.
- You will be asked to fill out a consent form before receiving your flu shot. You will keep two copies of the form.
- Please wear loose-fitting clothing. Adults must be able to access one shoulder.
- Click on the green 'Register' button to select the number of tickets and the time you estimate you will arrive.
- Show up during the allotted time slot for your shot! (there's no need to print out your registration confirmation).