FOX43 FitMinute | How to properly squat

In this week's FOX43 FitMinute, a trainer with the York JCC teaches the proper way to squat and how to avoid injury.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In this week's FOX43 FitMinute, we learn the proper way to squat while avoiding injury.

Megan Anderson, a JCC Fitness Center coordinator and personal trainer, says that getting the form right on moves like the squat is vital.

She says if not done correctly, it could result in unwanted back, ankle, or knee pain, instead of sought-after strength benefits in the quads or glutes.

"The three most important parts are your foot placement, along with bracing and the range of motion in your knees and ankles," said Anderson.

Anderson says to make sure that your feet aren't too close or too far together.

Start by finding the best foot placement for your body.

"Depending on your anatomy, your foot placement could be right underneath your hips or a little wider to be shoulder width apart," said Anderson.

After you decide on your placement, it's time to brace!

"You want to have your core braced so it's flexed and all the air is out of your lungs. This is going to protect the spin and keep you stable [as you perform the squat]," said Anderson.

Last but not least, focus on the range of motion of the move.

"Our goal is to get to a low squat, with the proper form. You want to squat all the way down to your optimal range of motion in your knees and ankles," said Anderson.

Give this move a try, and let FOX43 know how you did! If just working on the squat alone or adding to a circuit, try doing 10 to 12 repetitions, up to 3 times for more of a challenge.