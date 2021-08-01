American Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood during pandemic

January kicks off National Blood Donor Month and FOX43 is teaming up once again with the American Red Cross for another Blood Drive

YORK, Pa. — The American Red Cross receives fewer blood donations during the winter and with the addition of COVID-19, they are in need now more than ever before. Luckily, you can help. January kicks off National Blood Donor Month and FOX 43 is teaming up once again with the American Red Cross to help save lives and If you’re planning on donating at our next blood drive on January 14th, you probably have some questions. For example, is it even safe right now?

Obviously nothing is guaranteed, but on their website, the Red Cross lists the safety protocols they are currently following, including:

1. Requiring Face coverings or Masks

2. Temperature checks for everyone who enters the facility

3. All donor beds are spaced 6 feet apart.

4. They wipe down surfaces regularly to disinfect

5. They have hand sanitizer available throughout the location.

The red cross is also testing all donations for covid-19 antibodies, which may indicate if you had the virus at one time without having symptoms. A positive antibody test does *not however confirm you *currently have the virus or if you’re immune. However, if you do test positive, your donation could be processed into a convalescent plasma product which helps patients currently fighting covid-19. Whatever your antibody testing result, the red cross says your blood donation is critical to helping save lives. For more information on antibody testing, click here.

Despite convalescent plasma helping severely ill patients fight off COVID-19, the FDA has banned donations of it from people who have already had their COVID-19 vaccine. They say that's because there could be something about the vaccine that could potentially lead to problems with the plasma. The American Red Cross is following the FDA's guidance and now urging anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma while they wait to get vaccinated. The Red Cross also wants people to know that you can still donate blood after getting the vaccine, just not plasma.

The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and deferral times may vary depending on the type of vaccine an individual receives. But there’s no deferral time if you receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll need to provide the manufacturer name when you come to donate. Upon vaccination, you should receive a card or printout indicating what COVID-19 vaccine was received, and we encourage you to bring that card with you to your next donation. The following eligibility guidelines apply to each COVID-19 vaccine received, including boosters:

· There is no deferral time for eligible blood donors who are vaccinated with an inactivated or RNA based COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna or Pfizer.

· Eligible blood donors who are vaccinated with a replication defective virus COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca or Janssen/J&J must wait two weeks before giving blood.

· Eligible blood donors who do not know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait four weeks before giving blood.

· Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

· Regardless of the type of vaccine an individual receives, all donors must be symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation. If an individual is experiencing any symptoms from the COVID-19 vaccine, the Red Cross asks that they postpone their donation until they are feeling better. If you have further eligibility questions, please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Our plea to you:

Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S needs blood and your 1 donation could save up to 3 lives. So in a time where many of us have so little financially to give, you can always give the gift of life, which is absolutely free.