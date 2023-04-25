A closer look at food allergy versus intolerance | Health Smart

FOX43 took a closer look at the symptoms and treatment of a food allergy versus a food intolerance.



YORK, Pa. — If you've ever had an unpleasant reaction when you eat a certain food, you may wonder if you're allergic to it—or just sensitive.

To many people, eggs can be the perfect way to start your day. Unless of course, you have an egg allergy.

"It was scary, especially when my son was diagnosed, because he was diagnosed so little and you're talking 22 years ago when things weren't labeled," said Brandi Russell.

All three of her children have life-threatening food allergies.

"We had to run one other time where we had to run my my middle daughter to the emergency room because she was eating from a buffet, which is a big no no," Russell said.

The most common food allergies are to egg, nut and shellfish. While food sensitivity—like being lactose intolerant—is fairly common, true food allergies affect only 8% of children in the country.

Dr. Chris McCarty of WellSpan Health says food allergies and food intolerances can produce similar symptoms, such as stomach cramps, diarrhea and skin rashes. However, food allergies can become dangerous quickly, triggered by even the smallest amount of an item and can include swollen airways and trouble breathing.

"Typically if it's going to be an actual allergy, you're going to see that often within five to 10 minutes—but typically within 30 minutes," Dr. McCarty said. "If it's an intolerance, you could have a reaction within 30 minutes, but often it might even be several hours later or even the next day."

An easy way to remember the difference between the two is to think of it this way: a food intolerance can be inconvenient and pretty uncomfortable; however, it is not life-threatening and not nearly as life altering as having a food allergy can be.

"We can't just go out to eat. We just recently have been able to go to an ice cream shop," Brandi said.