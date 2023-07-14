Focusing on the obliques | FitMinute

Working the core is important because it braces your body for other exercises in the gym. The York JCC shows us one move that will help to strengthen those muscles!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In this week's FitMinute, coach and Fitness Center Coordinator at the York JCC, Megan Anderson shows us the Russian Twist!

This is an ab and core move that is focused on strengthening the obliques, and all you need is a mat!

"We are going to be doing a twisting motion that’s going to focus on the balance and core strength,” Anderson explained.

There are two versions to give a try depending on your skill level.

First: the beginner Russian Twist.

“You are going to [start by] having both feet on the ground and you are going to slightly lean back. [Then] put your hands out in front of you. Aim both hands to the corner of the room, back to the middle, corner of the room. You are going to feel it in the sides of the stomach so [that's how you know] your oblique muscles are engaged and twisting,” Anderson said.

To take it to the next level, try the advanced version.

“The advanced version [begins with] bringing those feet up. [Hands up too] but this time you are going to bring those hands down to the floor, [then to the] middle, back to the floor. Now, I am engaging my core obliques [while] keeping myself balanced in the middle, ” Anderson said.

This move can be added to any circuit. If training strictly the core, try to add it in every other day to give the muscles time to regain strength.

For repetitions, you can count out 10 on each side or 20 in total. Timed durations are also great depending on the workout style and can lead to a higher heart rate. Timing can range between 30 seconds to 1 minute in total. Whichever you choose, do it at least three times.

Weights can also be added to intensify the workout.