Flu shots now available at all GIANT and MARTIN's pharmacies

The company announced that flu vaccinations for the 2023-24 season are now available at all 133 in-store pharmacies at GIANT and MARTIN'S locations.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're preparing for the upcoming flu season, getting a vaccination is likely on your agenda.

Flu shots are now available at all GIANT and MARTIN's in-store pharmacies, the company announced on Monday.

“The most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your annual flu shot,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, at The GIANT Company, via a press release.

“As the flu virus changes, flu vaccinations are reformulated each year, which is why it is so important for your entire family to get vaccinated, especially older adults and young children. Talking with your pharmacist is a great way to learn more about how you can protect yourself and the ones you love from the upcoming cold and flu season.”

The pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults, and seniors. Most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, cover flu shots at $0 copays. Immunizing GIANT and MARTIN’s pharmacists will administer the flu shots, subject to state regulations. No appointment is needed.

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 7, select GIANT and MARTIN’s pharmacies will once again offer drive-up flu vaccinations where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car.