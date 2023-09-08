Flu shots now available at all Wegmans pharmacies

Flu season is fast approaching. Wegmans is preparing by offering vaccines at all of its pharmacy locations.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 9.

As the summer ends, flu season begins to creep in.

Wegmans today announced that it has flu shots for the 2023-24 season at all of its pharmacy locations.

Walk-ins are welcome, or those interested can make an appointment to get vaccinated here. According to Wegmans, most insurances will fully cover the cost of an influenza vaccine.

In Pennsylvania, the supermarket chain will vaccinate anyone 3 years and older.