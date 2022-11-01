Flu season returns to Pa., with Dr. Vinitha Moopen

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on Jan. 11 to talk about flu season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket around the country and here in Pennsylvania, there is a more seasonal virus that is also spreading more rapidly this year: the flu.

Because of last year’s masking and social distancing, the flu did not spread as widely last year, but it’s a different story this winter.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on Jan. 11 to talk about flu season and what doctors at WellSpan are seeing so far.

Dr. Moopen says that the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are very similar, although the loss of taste and smell is not something that happens to people who contract the flu.

Also like COVID-19, infants and senior citizens are the most at risk when it comes to contracting the flu.

The flu is also transferred the same way, meaning through contact with an infected person, coughing, sneezing, etc.

In order to limit the spread, Dr. Moopen suggests wearing masks, washing hands, using hand sanitizer, and getting vaccinated. For the flu, there is an injectable vaccine and a nasal vaccine.

Dr. Moopen also said that if you think you've been infected by either the flu or COVID-19, to get to a doctor as soon as possible so as to prevent secondary infections and to protect yourself.