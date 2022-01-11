Flu activity in Pennsylvania already higher than the last 5 years

In Pennsylvania, more than 2,400 cases in 60 out of the 67 counties have been reported this season, with one fatality.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The flu season is officially here, and the virus is spreading fast.

The Walgreen Flu Index shows that southern states are having the most difficult time right now. The state with the highest flu activity as of late October was Louisiana, followed by Mississippi, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health monitors flu activity in our state, and right now, activity is low. That being said, it's still higher than it has been the past five years at this time of the season.

More than 2,400 cases have been reported this season in 60 out of the 67 state counties, with one fatality.

If you take a closer look at our state, the highest numbers are being seen in Allegheny County, which has 323 cases. In central Pennsylvania, Cumberland County has the most cases with 114, York follows with 103, and Lancaster, Dauphin and Adams County are all under 100 cases each, at 94, 43 and 25 cases respectively.

It is estimated that 5 to 20% of Pennsylvanians get the flu each year, and between 120 to 2,000 people die from complications.

It's important to remember that these numbers represent only a fraction of the cases from people who actually get tested. Many more do not go to the doctor, and not everyone who goes is tested for the flu.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself from getting the flu is by getting the vaccine. They also suggest washing your hands with soap and water often, getting plenty of rest and avoiding excess stress.

For more information and answers to questions about the flu from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, click here.