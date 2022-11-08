Fitting your workout in | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Aug. 11 to discuss how to make time for exercise in your everyday life.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We all know we need to exercise, but we also all know that it can be difficult to make, and find the time to do so.

Now in last month's segment, Life Coach Liz Reihm spoke about the importance of exercise, but several viewers reached out to her asking for some tips on how exactly to fit exercise into their days. After all, it's hard to create a new habit.

This is why Reihm joined FOX43 on Aug. 11 to discuss how to make time for exercise in your everyday life.

She suggests finding an exercise that you enjoy. Whether that's yoga, or walking, or swimming, if you actually enjoy the movement, you're more likely to do it.

Reihm also suggests starting an exercise challenge with a friend, so that you can hold each other accountable. Healthy competition, she says, is also motivating.

She also suggests joining an exercise class, so you have other people around to motivate you as well. You can also start small, just doing a warmup, because some exercise is better than none.

Pairing exercise with a reward is also great, she says. Like, only watch your favorite show while walking on the treadmill. Or, ride your bike instead of driving to lunch with a friend.

To view the whole interview, check out the clip above.