First cases of Monkeypox confirmed in Lancaster County

Penn Medicine in Lancaster and Wellspan Health both confirmed cases, but could not elaborate with exact numbers at this time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The first cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed in Lancaster County.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health confirmed that they are actively evaluating and treating current and suspected cases of the virus.

WellSpan Health spokesperson Ryan Coyle also confirmed that there are cases within the health system, but could not share specific case counts by health system at this time.

WellSpan Health has eight local hospitals through Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties.

It was emphasized that at this time, case numbers remain low, but exact numbers were not provided.

According to the CDC, there are nearly 300 cases of Monkeypox in Pennsylvania. You can see a state-by-state map here.