Find out where you can get free flu shots in your community

Free flu shots will available in Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties Dec. 16-21.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Residents of various counties across Central Pennsylvania can get free flu shots from the Community-Accessible Testing & Education Mobile Response Unit during National Influenza Vaccination Week next week.

The events, which will be held from Dec. 6-12, are made possible thanks to Latino Connection and community partners who champion for healthcare equality and are committed to supporting diverse and underserved communities, organizers say.

CATE Mobile Response Unit will be providing free flu shots in low-income, vulnerable communities.

The Center for Disease Control says getting the flu vaccine this year is more important than ever. Getting the flu vaccine can help reduce the burden on the healthcare systems responding to COVID-19 and help save medical resources for COVID-19 patients.

In Lebanon County, free flu shots will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ideal Food Market located at 640 North 7th Street, Lebanon.

The Lancaster County event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Downtown Center City, Lancaster at Queen and King Streets.

In Dauphin County, free flu shots will be available on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. LHACC located at 1301 Derry Street, Harrisburg.

York County will have flu shots on Monday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SAMRC located at 426 South George Street, York.