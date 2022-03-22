How to curb COVID-19 burnout | Health Smart

A new report shows a large percentage of people say the pandemic has made them feel more burned out.

YORK, Pa. — Does it seem like you've been more tired, less motivated and struggling to stay focused at work? If so, you are definitely not alone.

A new report shows a large percentage of people say the pandemic has made them feel more burned out. So, what can we do to offset the problem? FOX43 spoke to an expert to find out.

"A lot of people have lost loved ones and obviously the political unrest that's occurred over the last two years is a factor, so there are so many pieces that are contributing to this," Life Coach Liz Reihm said.

Reihm says employee burnout has only gotten worse over the last two years. According to at least one survey, 67% of workers polled said their burnout has gotten worse during the pandemic.

"Especially people who are still working from home," she said. "I find so often it just pours into their entire day and they're constantly going back to the computer."

Reihm also says the symptoms of burnout can look different for everyone.

"Physical and emotional exhaustion, illness, feeling lethargic, not being interested in what you used to be, or using more alcohol or food to soothe yourself," she said.

She also said the reason why is not as important as the how to fix the problem.

"It's really personal and it's really just about checking in with yourself," she said.

Self care is key and that too, can look different for everyone, especially for moms with little ones at home.

"Sometimes, a shower is the best thing they get to do all day long: five minutes to themselves," she said.

Self care could also be creating boundaries at work, asking for help when you need it, taking walks, or even meditating. Whatever it is, make sure you build time into each day for it.

"Everybody is capable of doing this even though it may look different for each person because it's so personal," Reihm said.

You can catch Reihm on FOX43's monthly segment "Coaching You."