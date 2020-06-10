"Feel Your Boobies" founder writes inspirational book

The Middleton woman's book tells the stories of 5 brave women who share their journey through breast cancer and beyond.

YORK, Pa. — A Middleton woman was just 33-years-old when doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer. Since then, Leigh Hurst has made it her mission to educate women under 40 about their risk. She's now come out with an inspirational book titled, "Say Something Big: Feel Your Boobies, Find Your Voice: Stories about little lumps inspiring big change." In the book, are the inspirational stories of 5 women who were all diagnosed with breast cancer in their 20s and 30s.

"I think it's really easy when you get a diagnosis or when something bad happens you want to focus on why me, why did this happen, you go through the back story behind it, but all of these women focus forward and i saw that in every single one of them, said Hurst.

Leigh was 31 years old when she found a lump. Doctors weren't concerned, because of her age and lack of cancer in her family history. But because she knew her body, she kept fighting for doctors to take her seriously.

"For probably 2 years it was dismissed and I was pacified by that because I didn't feel sick and I didn't think I was at risk for breast cancer," she said. Finally, Leigh was diagnosed at age 33 with stage 1 breast cancer. For fun, she and her friends made t-shirts that said "Feel Your Boobies" to spread the word and it went viral. That's right, Leigh is the brain behind the well-known slogan and national "Feel Your Boobies Foundation."

"It was creating a more fun conversation about a serious topic and it was a call to action really. Feel your boobies is really exactly what we really want women to be doing. It's proven to be successful, I mean we've been around for 16 years. We have testimonials from women who found their lumps because of our campaign, and 2 of them are in the book, and so I'm very proud of that," Leigh smiled.

She's now proud of her new book as well, hoping she can reach and inspire even more women.

"Under 35, breast cancer is the number one cancer kill in woman, so it is an issue," said Leigh. And she says the sooner you start to know your body and "Feel Your Boobies", the better.

"That behavior, that knowing your body is important to start at a young age, because as your body changes, and you have babies, and you go through different stages of your life, knowing what feels normal is the only way you're really gonna know if something changes," said Leigh.

Leigh is inviting everyone to her virtual book launch celebration on October 21st, 2020.

