FDA approves new booster shots amid COVID-19 hospitalization surge

The FDA approved newly updated COVID-19 vaccinations as case counts and hospitalizations pick up nationwide.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The coronavirus is surging nationwide.

The CDC reported close to 19,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the final week of August, a 9% increase week to week.

UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. John Goldman said cases are up by 300% in some areas, but UPMC has just 25 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals in South Central Pa.

"Even though we're seeing an increase in cases, we're still at levels that are really very low for the pandemic," he said.

Goldman said diseases tend to spread at this time of year. As students return to the classroom, they're often exposed to sicknesses that they pass to parents and grandparents.

Still, Goldman does not expect many schools to return to masking or social distancing.

"I don't think there are anywhere near enough cases to justify going back to virtual, especially since I don't think virtual learning is as good," he said. "On the other hand, you should be doing the basic things to protect yourself."

The FDA approved new Covid-19 booster shots on Monday that are designed to fight off new variants.

"Just like with natural COVID infection, immunity from vaccination tends to wain with time," Goldman said. "The newer vaccine is tailored towards the new variances, against an omicron variant, and should provide more coverage."

Goldman said 500 to 700 Americans are dying from COVID each week.

Though the numbers are nowhere near the pandemic peak, he strongly recommends the new boosters for one portion of the population.

"If you look at who is ending up in our hospitals and you look at who is dying, the vast majority right now are above the age of 65," he said.

The FDA is no longer approving the use of the old Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.