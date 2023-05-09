Pennsylvania experts urge safety precautions as peak tick season approaches

Pennsylvania has the highest number of Lyme Disease cases in the country in 11 of 12 years on record, according to CDC.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Experts are warning Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant ahead of peak tick season as Lyme disease continues to be a problem in the state.

Pennsylvania is ranked as one of the worst in the country when it comes to the number of yearly Lyme disease cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Commonwealth has seen the highest number of cases in the U.S. in 11 of the past 12 years on record.

“Lyme disease and tick-borne disease are a huge concern that people need to be aware of," said Vector-Borne Disease Program Specialist Emily Struckhoff with Penn State Extension.

“There isn’t a single county in Pennsylvania that doesn’t have the deer ticks that transmit this," said Lyme and Other Tick-Borne Disease Coordinator Leah Lind with the Pa. Department of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology. "We would caution anyone in Pennsylvania to be aware that they could be at risk when doing outdoor activities."

Recent data suggests there could be an earlier spike in Lyme disease cases this year following a warm winter.

“I think with a warmer winter we're seeing some of the surveillance data [show] an earlier tick season," said Wellspan Health Vice President and Regional Medical Officer Dr. Alyssa Moyer. "I suspect we’ll see Lyme disease cases peak a little earlier.”

Experts say it all comes down to prevention this tick season.

“Prevention is key. Wearing proper clothing if you’re out in the woods. Ticks are around," said Dr. Moyer. "It’s very likely you are going to be bitten by a tick, particularly if you are not protecting yourself."

Experts also suggest using insect repellant, carrying out routine tick checks when returning indoors and keeping an eye out for Lyme disease symptoms. Some common symptoms to watch out for are tiredness, muscle pain, joint pain and headaches.

“Watch for any signs or symptoms of tick-borne diseases especially during all the summer months, even if you don’t recall a tick bite," said Lind.

They add if any symptoms are found to seek medical attention immediately.

“The earlier you are treated, the quicker you will feel better,” said Dr. Moyer.