Non-profit hosts exhibit to bring awareness to substance abuse

The national non-profit "INTO LIGHT," will be displaying an exhibit of 32 portraits in downtown Lancaster to bring awareness to addiction and erase its stigma.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, another crisis that continues to plague the United States is the epidemic of substance abuse.

Thousands of people across the country have suffered and have even lost their lives due to addiction.

Theresa Clower has seen this first hand as she lost her son Devin to an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Clower began to draw portraits of people that she lost.

Through this process of grieving, she wanted to help others who also experienced the loss of a loved one.

"I finally said one day, if I'm going to be drawing anyway and I love portrait work, then why not use that time and that energy to benefit someone whose lost someone like I did," said Clower, "and that was the birth of into-light,"

The non-profit holds exhibits in different states featuring portraits of many who have lost their lives to substance abuse.

From March 5 to March 26, "INTO LIGHT," will be holding its 4th exhibit at the Ware Center at Millersville University.

Dr. Barbara Francois, narrative writer for the exhibit, hopes that when people purchase and see the portraits and stories of these individuals, it will provide them with a different perspective on the disease and not just see it as an addiction.

"It's defined by many, many things," said Francois, "that just happens to be how they died and something that occurred and then they got this disease, but it could happen to anyone. The object is for people to understand these are people like us,"

Millersville University art communication manager Amy Bank hopes the same as Francois. Banks also looks forward to a possibility of hope for those still struggling with substance abuse.