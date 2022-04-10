Every1KnowsSome1 campaign aims to raise awareness of domestic violence | Health Smart

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local organizations are working to spread awareness.

YORK, Pa. — Over one hundred Pennsylvanians were murdered in domestic violence disputes last year alone and it's a number that continues to grow.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year, the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) in their national combined campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and GiveForDV.

The goal of these two joint initiatives is to start a coordinated national conversation about domestic violence and how we can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic, then build on that conversation to raise awareness, increase donations, and volunteer efforts. The campaign aims to deepen community engagement by connecting their work nationwide as well.

"It's getting worse rather than better," Sonya Brown with Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry counties told FOX43. "It is becoming more prevalent, it is an epidemic and I think people need to know that we are as a society responsible for eradicating domestic violence. From the 2021-22 fiscal year, we had a 38% increase in our services."

That's why they've joined the #Every1KnowsSome1 month-long campaign, to help educate the public.

"Whether you believe it or not, you probably know someone who is being abused," Brown said. By using the #Every1KnowsSome1 hashtag, these organizations hope to spread awareness to the 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 7 men who will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes regardless of their gender, race, or economic status.

"There is financial abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, there's verbal abuse, the abuse comes in many forms," she said.

Brown said each of us can help, by keeping an eye on those we love and if you suspect a problem, be open to asking.

"I don't think that it hurts to have that conversation." Brown said.

Brown says organizations around the country need to work together if we want to truly see change.

"Many times people ask the question: 'Why doesn't she leave?' and in this field, we ask the question: 'Why doesn't the abuser stop abusing?'" she said.

Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry counties has a number of events planned throughout the month to help raise awareness, including the following:

Paint the Town Purple - DVSCP will be hanging purple ribbons around Downtown Carlisle to help raise awareness. If you'd like a purple ribbon to hang on your door or tree, contact Tasha Frey at tfrey@dvscp.org.

Carlisle Theatre's production of "Blackbird: The Past Returns, Taunting." The play will be performed Oct. 6 and 7. The theatre will be accepting donations for DVSCP in lieu of ticket sales.

Cumberland County Speaks: A Domestic Violence Panel will be held on Oct. 11. Click here for more information.

DVSCP’s Annual Candlelight Vigil will be held on Oct. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Camp Hill Borough Building.

#PurpleThursday - Wear purple on Oct. 20 to support survivors. Take a picture and tag DVSCP's Facebook and/or Instagram accounts.

Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at TheHotline.org or 1.800.799.SAFE (7233).

Residents of Cumberland and Perry counties may call the agency’s hotline directly at 1.800.852.2102. All services are free and confidential.