Trying equestrian vaulting with Muddy Creek Vaulters at Muddy Creek Meadows Riding Stable

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Dance and gymnastics, all performed on the back of a horse! It's truly an amazing way to get a workout and become part of a team.

"Vaulters will perform or compete, or just have fun with it doing individual stuff where one vaulter is on the horse at a time," said Trisha Bowman, coach of Muddy Creek Vaulters. "We do pairs, where you can put two on the horse. We also do team events where there are up to three people on the horse at a time throughout a four-minute routine."

Bowman says that the best part of vaulting is the fact that it really works on a little bit of everything.

"You are going to be working on flexibility, [and] coordination. I mean there is teamwork, strength building [and] there are all different kinds of levels to it," said Bowman. "There is a lot of core involved in vaulting, there is a lot of upper arm strength, there is a lot of legs, I mean it really covers the full variety of everything and it's a total body workout."

Vaulters also will work on bettering their balance and stability, especially when practicing on the moving horse. There are always ways to challenge or enhance your performance.

All skill levels and ages are welcome. Bowman says she usually starts her earliest vaulters out at about 4 years old, but other than that there are no restrictions.

"You can come in at any level," said Bowman. "I have a lot of vaulters that come in and they have never done horses, gymnastics, or dance or anything. I also get ones that have been riders all their lives, and then I have ones that have done gymnastics before or dance. It's really a wide variety of different ways you can come into it."

Bowman says that beginners usually start out learning some of the compulsory moves, which include mount, basic seat, flag, mill, scissors, stand and flank.

"Which are the basic moves that everybody is working on. We usually start you on a mat, just on the ground you're learning things there, then you move onto our practice barrels," said Bowman. "Our practice barrels are really a key important factor because we want to learn how to do things softly and correctly on the barrels before you take it to the horse."

Muddy Creek Vaulters usually practices in a group class setting, with about 12 to 14 participants. They have on staff several trainers per session, and depending on class size, one to two horses are available for the vaulters to work with.

The team meets about twice a week in the practice gym and on the course with the horse, but vaulters are also encouraged to work individually at home or at the gym in their free time as well.

"We are here to help you learn," said Colette Nicholas, a Muddy Creek Vaulter of nine years. "And I really think that creates an atmosphere where people really want to learn. It definitely keeps me in shape and there is the added bonus of self-awareness that you get from working with an animal."

The vaulters mentioned just how important it was to have that connection with the horse when performing and even they have their good or bad days.

"Sometimes [the horse] will react to what you are doing and it really kind of permeates into every part of your life, and that self-awareness there," said Nicholas.

Regardless of performance though, the vaulters say that the team environment builds comradery, and keeps them coming back for more.

"This is definitely a sport that builds up your confidence in yourself and also the people around you, your teammates, it's something you can start at the base level and it will go everywhere with you throughout your life," said Nicholas. "I mean, if you can do this, you can really do anything."