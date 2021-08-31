Earlier screening recommended for diabetes | Health Smart

Medical experts now say overweight Americans should start getting screened for Type 2 diabetes at age 35.

YORK, Pa. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report, about 13% of all US adults 18 years or older have diabetes.

Medical experts now say overweight Americans should start getting screened for Type 2 diabetes at age 35, which is five years sooner than the current guidelines.

This new advice comes from the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force. The panel says the risk of developing diabetes increases significantly in a person's mid 30s and early treatment can help patients avoid the most serious risks that come with the disease, like heart disease and kidney failure.

The CDC data also stated that approximately 34.5% of all U.S. adults meet the criteria for prediabetes. Of those with diabetes, 21.4% were not aware of or did not report it, and only 15.3% of those with prediabetes reported being told by a health care professional that they meet the criteria.

"It (the data) will also hopefully encourage people with obesity to talk to their doctor earlier and try to prevent some of the other long-term complications of diabetes, such as a number of different cancers and osteoarthritis," Health and Wellness Media Expert Dr. David Geier said,

Certain lifestyle changes, like becoming more physically active and eating a healthier diet, can decrease your chances of developing diabetes.

Some experts also say if you have a family history of diabetes, you should be screened even earlier than 35.