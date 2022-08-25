E. coli numbers increase across infected states, Pa. remains unchanged

Pennsylvania remains the lowest with still two cases reported. Michigan is the highest, with 53 reported cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Following last week's update, an additional 47 more illnesses have been reported to the CDC.

In total, 84 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157. Cases have been reported from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

38 people have been hospitalized, which is 28 additional cases from last week. Eight in Michigan have been diagnosed with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. The cases of kidney failure have almost tripled from the CDC's previous report.

A specific food has still not been identified. However, among the 62 people interviewed, 52 (84%) reported eating at a Wendy's restaurant in the week before symptoms of illness began.

Of the 17 people who could go into detail about what they ate, 15 (88%) reported eating romaine lettuce served on burgers and sandwiches at the fast food chain.

The Wendy's restaurants where people who are now sick ate at are in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Wendy's has taken the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in the affected regions. A different type of romaine lettuce is used in the restaurant's salads.

The CDC is currently not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy's or that individuals stop eating romaine lettuce.

At this time, there is no evidence that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants, or in homes is linked to the outbreak.

Investigators are working to confirm if romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak and whether the lettuce served at Wendy's restaurants was served or sold at other businesses.

Officials recommend taking the following steps if you feel ill:

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe E. coli symptoms, such as diarrhea that lasts for more than 3 days or diarrhea that is accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F, bloody diarrhea, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and are not peeing much.

If you have symptoms of E. coli, help us solve this outbreak: Write down what you ate in the week before you got sick. Report your illness to your local or state health department. Answer public health officials’ questions about your illness.



