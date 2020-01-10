Dept. of Aging reminds older Pennsylvanians to get flu shots, keep other vaccinations up-to-date

Older adults need to keep their vaccinations up to date because immunity from the vaccines can wear off as they age, Secretary Robert Torres said Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 24

With cold and flu season on the way and the ongoing threat of

COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging stressed the importance of older adults getting their immunizations in a press release issued Thursday.

“Vaccination is one of the most convenient and safest preventive care measures available and is essential throughout an individual’s entire life," said Secretary Robert Torres. "Older adults need to keep their vaccinations up to date because immunity from the vaccines can wear off as they age, making them vulnerable to sickness and disease.

“It is especially important for seniors with chronic health conditions, like diabetes, asthma or heart disease to stay up to date on their vaccinations and learn which inoculations are covered by their health care insurance.”

The Department advises older adults to get the following immunizations:

Influenza (flu) vaccine – all older adults

Tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccine, or Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine – adults age 65 and older

Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine or PPSV23 – adults age 65 and older

Shingles (Herpes Zoster) vaccination – adults age 60 and older

For more information on vaccines for older adults with chronic health conditions, visit the Department of Aging’s website here.