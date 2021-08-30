Study: Delta variant may double the risk of hospitalization for unvaccinated people

Researchers in the U.K. studied more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases to compare hospitalization rates.

YORK, Pa. — The U.S. has reached a new peak of hospitalizations this week, with a daily average of 100,000 for the first time since the winter peak in January earlier this year.

Currently in Pennsylvania, more than 1,700 people are hospitalized because of COVID-19, and the 14-day trend of patient numbers has increased significantly. Only 20.8% of hospital ICU beds for adults are still available in the state and less than 17% are available for pediatric ICU's.

For healthcare systems, the overwhelming numbers mean that ICU beds are slowly dwindling, as the Delta variant continues to surge.

Along with these growing numbers, a new study says the Delta variant more than doubles the risk of hospitalization for unvaccinated people.

Researchers in the U.K. studied more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases between March and May – when the Delta variant took off in Great Britain — to compare the rates of hospitalization.

The results of the study, published in The Lancet, suggest that the illness and hospitalizations that occur because of the variant, specifically in unvaccinated persons, may lead to a greater burden on healthcare systems than the original Alpha variant.

The Alpha variant, the original strain of COVID-19, is no longer the dominant variant and is significantly less transmissible and contagious than Delta.