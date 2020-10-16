A glimpse at what life looks like when living with Crohn's disease

Holly Hoy of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, knows a thing or two about living with a Crohn's disease. The now 26-year-old was diagnosed at just 10-years-old.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Each year, thousands of Americans are diagnosed with Crohn's or Colitis, both invisible, chronic inflammatory diseases that can rot the digestive system. The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation has made it their mission to understand, prevent, and end these potentially deadly diseases. The organization holds Take Steps walks in locations all across the country every year, including right here in central Pennsylvania.

At every event, a Takes Steps Hero is honored for their courage and conviction in battling these diseases. FOX43 virtually sat down with this year's hero to learn how she went from patient, to advocate, to hero.

Holly Hoy of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, knows a thing or two about living with a Crohn's disease. The now 26-year-old was diagnosed at just 10-years-old. She says she doesn't remember much about that day but recalls her confusion over her new diagnosis.

"Honestly, I don't remember much about that day other than going for a colonoscopy," Holly says. "And on the way home my parents were like 'So you have Crohn's disease.' I don't think any of us really knew what that was at the time."

Holly and her family are not alone. For many people, irritable bowel diseases like Crohn's and Colitis go undiagnosed. And if left untreated they can be deadly. Luckily for Holly, her diagnosis came early enough to intervene.

Holly is among the estimated 1.5 million Americans diagnosed with an irritable bowel disease each year.

According to gastroenterologist Dr. David Peters, most of those diagnosed are between the ages of late teens and 30. He says these types of inflammatory diseases can be tricky to identify because there is such limited information about them.

"It's important that we address it and find a cure eventually," Peters says. "But it's important that we understand the influence it has on young people because there are so many young people who have these problems."

Peters says there is evidence to suggest that some people may be genetically predisposed to these types of conditions, however, it is more likely an outside source triggers the inflammation. These triggers can be anything from diet and medication to environmental influences. Like many health care professionals, Peters is doing his part to help find a cure, and that includes working with the foundation. "The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is a major supporter of research for these conditions."

As part of her treatment, Holly now lives with an ostomy pouch, an external bag that is attached to one's intestine after the diseased parts of the intestine have been removed. This allows the patient to purge waste without needing to use the bathroom.

For Holly, the procedure has done more than save her life. She says it helped her live life to the fullest. "Living with that fear obviously caused a lot of anxiety... in the back of my mind, I was always scanning the room for where the bathroom was. How far away is this drive? Is there somewhere along the route that I could go to the bathroom? So now that I've had this surgery, it's definitely been life-changing."

Apart from living a healthier and happier life, Holly says the biggest blessing to come from her diagnosis is the support system she has found through the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

"[At the] Take Steps Walk, you see how many people are just like you," she says. "Even though you might not know the person next to you, you know that they understand the struggle you're going through. And at the end of the day, that's just powerful in itself, to know that you're not alone." She says the feeling of not knowing what to do and who to talk to can be really scary, especially for those diagnosed at a young age. To those kids, Holly says, "At times it's definitely going to stink - and you're allowed to have bad days. But at the same time, know that there are bright days and good days at the end of the road."

Bright days indeed, for them and Holly too. She has taken her Crohn's diagnosis in stride, continuing on with her life as a daughter, wife, dog mom, and soccer coach. She loves being active and getting out into nature. And while there are still days when she needs to give her body a rest, Holly believes, "IBD doesn't need to slow you down and you can continue to live your life."

