What's next for daily life after getting the COVID- 19 vaccine? Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health answers

The Bloomberg school experts say mitigation efforts are critical as we move into the next phase of the pandemic to avoid a fourth wave of new cases.

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health hosted a COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon featuring two experts who discussed what's next for daily life as the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Colleen Barry and Keri Althoff, examined the new realities for fully vaccinated individuals versus those who have not been vaccinated, solutions for mobilizing support for mitigation efforts and how different areas are struggling to contain the virus.

The Bloomberg school experts say mitigation efforts are critical as we move into the next phase of the pandemic to avoid a fourth wave of new cases.

Althoff says although there has been a plateau in COVID- 19 hospitalizations there needs to be a huge decrease in cases before the country returns to normalcy.

"That will signal to us that the community level immunity protection has ballooned up to a safer place," said Althoff who is the associate professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

For the country to reach immunity protection, experts say people must continue to implement standard mitigation practices even once vaccinated including social distancing, wearing masks, hand washing and traveling domestically.

Experts say it is still unknown if those who are vaccinated can transmit the virus to a person that isn't vaccinated.

"The focus here is protecting the people that are around you," said Barry, who is the Fred and Julie Soper Professor and chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "The concern is not vaccinated people themselves, but everyone else."

Barry also says to slow the spread of COVID-19 is a process and it will take time before the vaccine fully does its work.