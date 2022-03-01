Federal strike teams arrive in York as hospitals see influx of COVID-19 new patients

Since the start of 2022, there have been at least 30,000 cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Pa. Department of Health.

YORK, Pa. — On Monday, long lines formed outside the WellSpan Health Lab on Springwood Road in York Township as dozens braved the frigid temperatures to receive COVID-19 testing.

"My sinuses were feeling wrecked and I did an E-visit with my doctor, and she suggested I come up here and get tested," said Samantha Hippensteel, a York County resident who waited nearly 30 minutes before entering the lab.

To help with the influx of patients, some hospitals in York received additional staff also known as strike teams.

WellSpan Health on South George Street in York Township is one of the hospitals that are receiving extra hands which is comprised of 23 people, including Air Force physicians, nurses and respiratory technicians.

In a statement, WellSpan said:

"While the team will be located at WellSpan York Hospital, these additional resources will benefit the entire health system as we continue to redeploy team members across the organization to other facilities, sharing resources, and working to face the challenges this crisis is bringing. We ask our communities to remain vigilant in safety measures related to the pandemic. Most of all, we ask those eligible in our communities to get vaccinated. It is the most effective way to reduce hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19."

RIGHT NOW: Long lines are forming at this Wellspan Hospital as people wait in the cold (temps are in the 20s and 30s) COVID-19 tests. More on the story tonight on @fox43 #COVID19 #covidvariant #Omicron #COVIDtests pic.twitter.com/G6wbAXMWdG — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) January 3, 2022

Despite minor challenges, EMS workers said they're ready for what lies ahead.

"Our staffing levels are looking pretty good. We're fully staffed, fully functional. With that said, in the past two weeks we've had no more than 8 or 10 EMTs off with COVID-19," said Joseph Stevens of York Regional EMS.