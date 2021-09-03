Why it's safe to receive the COVID vaccine while pregnant or breastfeeding, according to a doctor

Dr. Sean Campbell of WellSpan Pediatric Medicine spoke about why he believes early mothers should receive the COVID vaccine just like everyone else.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The coronavirus vaccine has been met with a lot of questions. One of the biggest among them, is whether or not pregnant or breastfeeding women can safely get vaccinated.

This is why Dr. Sean Campbell of WellSpan Pediatric Medicine spoke with FOX43's Amy Lutz about why he believes early mothers should receive the COVID vaccine just like everyone else.

According to Dr. Campbell, receiving the vaccine while pregnant, "appears to be safe."

"I want us to keep in mind that COVID is a more dangerous illness to a pregnant woman than a non-pregnant woman," he said. "So, it would make sense to get the vaccine while pregnant."

In terms of breastfeeding after receiving the vaccine, Dr. Campbell said that "there is no perceivable way that the vaccine can cause any harm to the breastfeeding baby." As evidence of this, he said to consider healthcare workers who are lactating mothers and have been vaccinated as a result of their line of work.

Dr. Campbell also said that which vaccine a pregnant or breastfeeding woman decides to get does not matter.

"If you have access to get a vaccine, get a vaccine," he said.