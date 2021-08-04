How COVID-19 can affect the body, according to a physical therapist

Ian S. Steele from Advantage Integrated Therapy Centers, spoke with Amy Lutz about the long-term affects of being sedentary and how to heal your body.

YORK, Pa. — Ian S. Steele, one of the physical therapists from Advantage Integrated Therapy Centers spoke with FOX43's Amy Lutz on April 8 about what physical therapy is, and how it can help heal the body after more than a year of being sedentary.

COVID-19 has many of us working from home, and generally not moving as much as we used to. Many gyms are still closed, we're doing less socially, and as a result, it's been very simple to not take as great care of our bodies. This is not to mention the fact that people who actually developed the illness are learning to deal with the effects of that as well.

According to Steele, a few lingering affects of COVID-19 include shortness of breath and muscular weakness. People who have been more sedentary than normal will thus experience a limited tolerance for physical activity. Being sedentary for a long time also increases the likelihood of injury.

Physical therapy can help treat these affects by "establishing baselines for activity tolerance and using expertise in exercise progression to safely and effectively decrease the shortness of breath and improve their oxygen saturation," according to Felicia Vaughn, a marketing representative affiliated with the company.

