Couch to 5K beginning April 4

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — If you are new to running, no problem!

The Couch to 5k program, beginning April 4, will train participants starting with zero long-distance running experience, to hit 3.1 miles by the end of the program.

The program is eight weeks long with group meetings Tuesday nights from 5:45 to 6:45 pm. Each week you will also be tasked to add two additional "on your own" runs whenever fits into your schedule.

In the first few weeks, everyone will meet at the track behind the Ephrata Rec Center, but as the program continues, runs will move from the track to local trails in the area.

“[The] 5k is a good place to start. It’s a little shorter [of a] distance [and] eight weeks is a nice amount of time to get trained for that,” said Janelle Stauffer, Couch to 5k trainer.

Couch to 5k is designed to train inexperienced runners to get up to speed and out for longer distances.

Stauffer also shares trade secrets that she's learned through her experience about running that help you decide what's best for you to prepare for race day. Whether that is the type of shoes or clothes you wear, or what time you eat ahead of the race, she's there to answer any questions you may have.

“It is such a feeling of accomplishment. They think, ‘I could never run 3 miles,' but you can. You just have to put your mind to it. Put in the work and the time and you can do it,” said Stauffer.

Each meet-up will begin with a warm-up and stretch, then you'll get into stride.

In the early weeks of the program, expect to mix timed intervals of walking and running together. Week to week, you'll notice more running and less walking as your endurance builds and before you know it, participants are running a full 5k!

“In what time? That’s totally up to them. Some of them may be faster, some of them may be slower. And that’s okay! [At least] they’ll be off the couch,” said Stauffer.

Through the program, runners will be able to meet new friends during the training.

Melissa, one of Stauffer's running buddies, actually met Stauffer when she started her career at the Couch to 5k program five years ago. Now she is running half-marathons!

“The sky’s the limit. Whatever you want. If you just want to do the 5k, that’s awesome, but if you want to keep going, then hey, you can do it,” said Stauffer.

To sign up, either do it in person at the Ephrata Rec Center or online here.