Young teens in Lancaster County have begun receiving their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The adolescents say they were anxious about getting the shot at first, but after they felt fine

LANCASTER, Pa. — Sydney Rhoads of Lancaster County was one of the first teens who received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Rhoads says she was excited and nervous but explains it was necessary.

"I'm just excited for everything to be over and I just really don't want to keep having this anymore, I'm just really glad I got to stay protected," said Rhoads.

Becky Rhoads, Sydney's mother, says she is relieved because their immediate family is vaccinated and they were waiting on Sydney.

"It's great because it keeps us from worrying, she said, "we're all vaccinated up until her because she was under 17 and now she can be vaccinated so, it's good."

The same emotion can be shared by Renee Beyeler who took her two sons to be vaccinated.

"It's good, I have some health conditions so it helps to protect me," said Beyeler.

As families enter into the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, they are able to receive the vaccine together with the implementation of family pods.

"If you yourself as an adult, parent or legal guardian haven't gotten vaccinated yet, we can vaccinate you and your child, your 12-15-year-old child," said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director of the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center.

Dr. Ripchinski adds the pods have themes of different countries providing some fun for the young teens as they get their shot.

"We set up each of these pods as a specific country so you can learn fun facts about the country and learn about that particular place while the vaccinators are preparing the vaccine right behind you," said Dr. Ripchinski, "so the kids won't have that increased anxiety of seeing all the preparation steps."

Parents may still be reluctant to allow their children to receive the Pfizer vaccine.