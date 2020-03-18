York YMCA continues affordable housing programs, temporarily closes membership services to protect against coronavirus

Some membership services are shut down as staff take precautions to protect the men living in the YMCA Men's Residence.

Staff at the YMCA of York and York County are looking into how they can minimize the impact on people who pay a monthly membership. YMCA services, like the gym and childcare center, will be closed for at least two weeks. This is in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The YMCA’s Men Residence is all that remains open as the coronavirus threatens resources for people experiencing homelessness.

“If the [public] transportation would decide to close down, we’d have gentleman that couldn’t get to doctor’s appointments, who couldn’t get to grocery stores,” said Danyse Keiser, Director of Housing. “Then, we’d have to reevaluate. We would see a huge impact with that.”

Currently, the YMCA houses 106 men and has 14 open beds. To fight the spread of COVID-19, the YMCA has closed most of its programs. It also has implemented extra maintenance and cleaning procedures.

“We have been taking all the precautions that we can with the social distancing, limited contact between staff, and there are no visitors currently allowed in the men’s residence,” explained Director of Community Development, Craig Wolf.

LifePath Christian Ministries and Union Lutheran Church have stepped in to cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the men staying at the YMCA Men’s Residence. Though it’s unclear what the future holds, Keiser said their doors will remain open to anyone experiencing homelessness.

“We’re not stopping our daily routine. We’re still accepting applications,” explained Keiser. “It’s business as usual here at the Y.”