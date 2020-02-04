York woman sewing cloth COVID-19 masks for veterans

The CDC is considering advising everyone to wear a non-medical mask whenever they go outside. In response, one local seamstress is sewing masks for veterans.

Joni Kahn, also known as "Daisy the Blanket Lady," sews weighted blankets for veterans out of "woobies," the poncho liners that soldiers sometimes also use as a type of comfort blanket.

Kahn also makes other items for those in need, including pouches for animals burned in Australia's wildfires over the winter.

So when she donated a weighted blanket to nonprofit Roots for Boots on April 1, she included something extra: a cloth mask.

"I’m actually taking the woobie and cutting it up and making masks out of them, for the general public, not necessarily for the medical field," she said.

Kahn has made 30 masks so far. They take about 30 minutes each to make, she said. In addition to donating some, she is also selling them for $16 each on her website.