York mom urges community to get vaccinated after her son dies of COVID-19

"I can’t begin to explain what it’s like as a parent to watch the life drain out of your child’s face. It was excruciating to see that," said Yager.

YORK, Pa. — Sahndra Yager’s son Jacob tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of January. Two days later, he started having breathing issues, and every day after that it got a little worse. Jacob ended up being transferred to the ICU.

He wanted to leave a message on Facebook to those who were not vaccinated Not long after, he was put on a ventilator.

"It was just all very surreal, like I just couldn’t believe it. I mean he’s 29-years-old. That is way too young to be that sick," said Sandra Yager.

"He was just basically saying hey I’m really sick with COVID-19, they’re going to put me on a ventilator, I have a 10% chance of making it. I’m scared, I don’t want to die, and said for people to wish him luck, and he said if you don’t hear from me, you know why," said Yager.

One of Jacob's lungs collapsed a few days later, it was then that Sahndra knew she was about to make the hardest decision of her life. She had the doctors remove the ventilator from Jacob.

Jacob died on January 18, 2022. He leaves behind two boys, 9-year-old and a 5-year-old. Through the hardships, Sahndra says she hopes her tragedy can be a reminder to others that getting vaccinated is vitally important.

"Please consider getting vaccinated if you have decided you know that you don’t want to, please rethink it, because I don’t want this to ever happen to anybody else...but even if it just helps somebody, that’s important to me, and it would’ve been important to Jacob, definitely because he was, he was all about helping people."