York, Harrisburg announce changes to metered parking enforcement policies during COVID-19 outbreak

City administrations in Harrisburg and York announced Thursday that they are altering metered parking enforcement policies due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The City of Harrisburg said it is suspending enforcement and ticketing at all meters in the city and in residential zones through March 29.
Tickets will still be issued to enforce safety violations such as parking in front of fire hydrants or blocking entrance-ways or crosswalks, according to the City of Harrisburg's announcement.
"It is essential during this health crisis that residents park legally and do not impede traffic flow or block emergency vehicles," the City of Harrisburg's announcement concludes.
The City of York said it will continue to enforce metered parking in the downtown Market District, but all other meter enforcement in the city has been suspended until further notice.
"The purpose of meter enforcement in these designated areas is to allow for resource users to access essential business operations for our healthcare facilities, pharmacies, banks, etc," the City of York said in a statement.
Meters that are identified as “parking enforced on Saturdays” are still being enforced. These meters are located on the following blocks:
- Market St from Pershing to Duke
- Philadelphia St from Pershing to Duke
- George St from King to Gay
- Beaver St from King to Gas
Usage of meters outside of the market district will not be enforced.
The following free parking options are currently available to residents throughout the City of York:
- All city garages are open and free. Those are at King and George, Market and Duke, and the first block of West Philadelphia St.
- Parking Lots 2, 7, 11, 13, and 14 ONLY are free. The lots in downtown are mostly reserved with monthly passes. Do not park in these lots: Lots 1, 3, 8, 9, and 17.
- Logos Academy lots EXCEPT spaces with signage. Logos has lots on the right and left sides of the 200 block of W King St. These are available, EXCEPT spaces with signage.
- Large dirt lot on N Beaver St. across from York Academy Regional Charter School
- York Revolution stadium parking lots.