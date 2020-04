The employee works at the 215 Arsenal Road location in York.



A York County Sheetz employee test positive for COVID-19 the company said in a release on Wednesday.

The employee works at the 215 Arsenal Road location in York and last worked on April 23.

Sheetz is working with coworkers who may have had close contact with the employee.

The store was immediately closed and will be professionally deep cleaned adn disinfected before re-opening. Gas pumps will also be cleaned and sanitized.