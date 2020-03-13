York county school district closed for possible coronavirus patient

The closing the schools is out of an abundance of caution because a community member has been tested. There are no confirmed cases within the district

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — All schools in the Southern York County School District will be closed on Friday for a community member being tested for the coronavirus.

Offices will be open.

March 13th will be a flexible instruction day for students.

In an online statement the district says, that there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district. The closing the schools is out of an abundance of caution because a community member has been tested.