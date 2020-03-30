York County residents can now use video conferencing to apply for a marriage license or probate a will

York County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans Court Bryan Tate said the new system was tested last Friday and is up and running today.

YORK, Pa. — York County residents confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak can use video conferencing to apply for marriage licenses or to probate wills and estates, York County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans Court Bryan Tate announced Monday.

The office moved to the virtual realm because of the emergency closure of the York County Judicial Center to the public as a part of statewide coronavirus mitigation efforts, Tate said.

According to Tate, the office will use the Cisco Webex Meeting platform. The wills and estates probate process will be administered by Chief Deputy Register of Wills Kim McPherson, and the marriage license process will be administered by Chief Deputy Clerk of Orphans’ Court Becky Foust.

The new system got its first test last Friday, when Tate and Foust held a video conference meeting with Brittany King and Brian Ishler of Dillsburg to process their application for a marriage license, Tate said.

During the video conference meeting, Tate and Foust witnessed King and Ishler signing their marriage license application virtually and granted the license, which is being mailed to the couple.

The couple is the first in York County to have their marriage license processed virtually, Tate said.

Also on Friday, Tate said, the office probated its first will using video conference technology.

Tate and McPherson met electronically with Attorney MacGregor Brillhart, of Stock and Leader LLC, and his client, James Norton, who was sworn-in and allowed to probate the will of his late mother.

Norton was granted letters testamentary as the executor of his mother’s will, Tate said.

Directions are being posted on both of the offices websites for attorneys and citizens who want to schedule virtual processes.

Those interested in scheduling virtual appointments are encouraged to check out: www.YorkCountyPA.gov/RegisterOfWills for wills and estates and www.YorkCountyPA.gov/ClerkOfOrphansCourt for marriage licenses.