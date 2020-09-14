York County Prison shares latest COVID-19 numbers for inmate population

Since the start of the pandemic, the prison has had 315 positive tests. A total of 238 have since recovered, according to numbers provided by York County officials.

YORK, Pa. — York County on Monday issued an update on COVID-19 cases at York County Prison.

The prison has had a total of 315 positive COVID-19 test cases since the start of the pandemic, the majority of those tests coming from inmates who presented as asymptomatic and did not require additional medical treatment, according to a spokesperson with the county.

As of Monday, 238 inmates have meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control standards for the defined time interval for active infection and have recovered, the county said.

At present, no one in the prison is hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the prison has administered in excess of 2,100 COVID -19 tests, and "appropriate and aggressive testing is ongoing," according to the county.

"Following Pennsylvania Department of Health best practices, the prison continues to cohort individuals testing positive, quarantine those in close contact with positive cases and appropriately monitor and test individuals to reduce the spread of the infection and keep the majority of our prison population safe," the county said.

YCP is conducting COVID-19 testing on all inmates who present with symptoms and those who have had close contact with positive individuals., the county said. Those that have tested positive are cohorted, monitored, and treated by the medical staff daily.

Those individuals that cannot be treated by the health care provider at YCP and require hospitalization will be transported to the hospital or other outside

provider as is appropriate, according to the county.