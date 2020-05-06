York County Libraries SummerQuest program moves to a virtual platform this year

Each summer, thousands of kids take part in the SummerQuest program. This year, the event had to make some big changes because of the pandemic.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Libraries SummerQuest Program has been running every summer for over 30 years. On average, around eleven thousand kids participate each summer. Paula Gilbert, York County Libraries Youth Services Director explains, “It’s something that kids are used to, it’s something that they expect every summer, and this is the first year we’re having a big change.”

This year is unlike any of the past years. Gilbert says, “Normally it’s kids come into the libraries and they sign up. From the beginning of June to mid-August they do reading and they have activities and they can do programming. So, it’s a whole variety of things that take place in the libraries.” Now, the program is going virtual.

The youth services staff members have been testing out programs for the last couple of months, trying to make the transition from in-person to online be as smooth as possible. Gilbert explains, “We started out with doing storytimes earlier this spring, to test out how things would work online and what it looked like. Once we got through doing storytime online, we decided okay we can handle doing the rest of the programs.”

Aside from the storytellers, the roster of programs for this summer includes Ryan “The Bugman Bridge”, Leap into Science, a Cryptography workshop, and even a Girls Scouts program – all online!

“We’re working with Girl Scouts to actually do summer camp online for four days for Girl Scouts – or girls that want to be Girl Scouts. So that’s going to be interesting," Gilbert says.

There is one program that is part of the roster every year that will actually remain an in-person activity – the Go York Program. Gilbert explains, “The really cool thing about that is it’s individual, you can do it with just your family, no one else has to be involved. You go out on these hikes, and it’s in places where other people don’t necessarily go – you’re not going to run into someone when you’re out in the middle of a field somewhere.”

This year is especially important for kids to take part in the program because of the challenges during the second half of the school year. It’s important for kids to have a way to continue to learn throughout the summer months.

Gilbert says, "We feel that it’s important for kids to have that opportunity to have fun, but learn at the same time.”

The SummerQuest program is completely free with a York County Libraries card and kids can sign up all summer long.