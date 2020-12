While contact tracing efforts have just started, at this time there is no indication the public was exposed to the affected employee.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two employees at the York County judicial center test positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

The two employees last worked at the judicial center on December 15, and followed social distancing guidelines and wore PPE as required.

People who may have been exposed will be notified by public health officials.