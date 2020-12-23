x
York County judicial center court employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee last worked in the judicial center on Dec. 11 and as required, adhered to health and safety guidelines.
Credit: FOX43

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County judicial center employee tested positive for COVID-19, the court administration announced Wednesday.

The employee last worked in the judicial center on Dec. 11 and as required, adhered to health and safety guidelines including the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing when interacting with coworkers and the public. 

Those potentially exposed, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, will be notified by public health officials. 

While contact tracing efforts have just started, at this time there is no indication the public was exposed to the affected employee.

For more information on the Pennsylvania court's response to COVID-19, visit here.

