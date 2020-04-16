York County Food Bank ramps up operations to meet higher demand in midst of COVID-19 outbreak

The Food Bank said it served more than 1,700 families at its last weekly distribution, and expects that number to continue to rise. Here's how you can help.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Food Bank announced Thursday that it has "drastically" scaled up operations to meet the higher demand of people in need due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In the past few weeks, (we have) seen a substantial increase in the number of households in need of food," the Food Bank said in a press release. "As businesses remained closed, many of our neighbors are going without wages."

The Food Bank offers help to anyone struggling to buy groceries in the midst of the pandemic with service at Drive-Thru and Walk-Up locations.

Drive-Thru Food Distribution is available every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Food Bank's East York Emergency Food Hub on 1094 Haines Road (at the building next to the Salvation Army).

Those without transportation can also receive food at the Food Bank's main location at 254 W. Princess Street every Tuesday from 3-4 p.m.

Every household will receive a free emergency food box containing shelf-stable items like peanut butter, rice and canned tuna, the Food Bank said. Recipients will also receive fresh and frozen items including meat, produce, and dairy. Each household will receive enough food to feed a family of four for 4-5 days.

No ID or documentation is required, the Food Bank said. If able, participants are asked that only one person per household attend the event for health and safety reasons.

The Food Bank also requests that participants at the Drive-Thru location ensure that their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction.

The Food Bank said it served over 1,700 families at last Tuesday's distribution, and it expects that number to continue to rise.

At this time, the Food Bank said, it needs your help now more than ever. If you have the means to donate financially, please consider making a donation so the Food Bank can purchase large quantities of food and necessary supplies to meet the need.